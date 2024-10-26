Oct 26, 2024, 8:19 PM
Israel lost deterrence against Iran after weak attack: Report

Tehran, IRNA -- An Israeli media report says the overnight attack on Iran was so weak that it effectively diminished the regime’s deterrence against the Islamic Republic.

In a report on Saturday, the Israeli Channel 12 described the operation as insignificant, saying that it demonstrated Iran’s status as a major power in the region.

The report further said that the attack has left Israel’s “allies” in the region disappointed.

In a statement released early this morning, Iran's air defense force announced that the country’ integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli assault on military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attack only caused limited damage to certain areas, with the extent of the incident currently under investigation.

