Condemnations pour in following Israeli aggression on Iran

Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned Israel's latest military attacks on Iran, calling them a "violation of Iranian sovereignty" and a breach of international law. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the kingdom’s "condemnation and denunciation" of the attacks early Saturday local time, saying they constitute a serious violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and contradicts established international norms and laws. The kingdom reiterated its “firm stance against the continued escalation of conflict and the expansion of violence,” which it warned poses a “threat to the security and stability of the region and its people.”

In a statement, Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law. The Ministry emphasized that such actions exacerbate regional tensions and undermine efforts for peace and stability. It also condemned the ongoing Israeli practices, warning that they threaten to escalate unrest in the region.

Malaysia Ministry of Foreign Affairs too in a statement, strongly condemned the military strikes by the Zionist Israeli regime against the sovereign state of the Islamic Republic of Iran particularly in Tehran, Karaj, Kashan, Mashhad and Shiraz in the early morning of 26 October 2024. These attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and seriously undermine regional stability. Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence. Israel's continuous acts of impunity have severely affected, and will continue to affect, the security and future stability of the Middle East, bringing the region closer to the brink of a wider conflict.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli military strikes against Iran. Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of Saturday. Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law. These strikes undermine the path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict in the region. We call on the UN Security Council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behavior.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also said that his country strongly condemns the Israeli act of aggression against Iran and it stands with Iran and its other neighbors in pursuit of peace. He also urged all parties involved in the conflict to act with restraint to avoid further escalation. On his X account, the prime minister posted, “Deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran. Such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law.”

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, on Saturday said it strongly condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran. "We... condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region."

The UAE has strictly condemned Israel's attack on Iran, expressing "deep concern" over the continuation of escalation and its consequences on regional security and stability. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed "the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint" to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict. In a statement, it added that the UAE emphasizes "the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rather than confrontation and escalation".

Also, Iraq condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting Iranian positions, characterizing the assault as part of the “aggressive policies” of the “occupying Zionist entity” that contribute to escalating tensions in the region. In an official statement, Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim Alawadi said, “The occupying Zionist entity continues its aggressive policies and widening the conflict in the region through blatant attacks that it carries out with impunity.” He described the airstrike as a direct aggression towards Iran, underscoring Iraq's disapproval of the ongoing violence. “Iraq has warned of the severe consequences resulting from the international community's silence on the brutal actions of the Zionist entity, including its attacks against our people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and now this new aggression against Iran,” Alawadi stated.

In a statement, the Government of Construction and Change of Yemen strongly condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran. The statement expressed its solidarity with the nation and government of Iran, who were attacked because of their steadfastness in defending the rights of the two nations of Palestine and Lebanon. Iran's position in supporting the Palestinian issue is known, and Iran's support for resistance against the invaders and aggressions of the Israeli regime is a window of hope for the nations of the region.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement issued a statement condemning the recent failed aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, describing it as a violation of international law. They emphasized that the targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran stems from Tehran's steadfast official and popular positions regarding the Palestinian issue.

The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of Israel's targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering this act a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation, it urges all concerned parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability in the region. The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call for the international community to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation, reducing tensions, and ending the suffering of the peoples of the region, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which occurred on Saturday morning. This incident coincided with a brutal airstrike on Syria. The ministry stated that these attacks represent a clear violation of the sovereignty and integrity of both Iranian and Syrian territories, as well as a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Similarly, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation of the military aggression by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran. They emphasized that this aggression reflects Tel Aviv's policy of creating chaos by violating the sovereignty of nations and endangering regional security.

In addition, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, stating, “Egypt denounces any action that threatens the security and stability of the region.” They called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

Foreign ministers of Qatar, Syria and Egypt also held phone calls with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and condemned the Israeli acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated that the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran violate sovereignty and international law, contributing to heightened tensions in the region.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Afghanistan caretaker government condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, labeling them as an attempt to escalate violence in the region.

Similarly, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounced the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, characterizing it as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a dangerous threat to regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland in a post on its X account condemned the dangerous escalation of violence in the Middle East, including Israel’s airstrikes in Iran, emphasizing that the hostilities must cease on all sides to avoid the worsening of the regional escalation.

In a statement, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, expressing concern over the escalating tensions and military operations in the Middle East.

Similarly, the Algerian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the aggression by the Israeli occupation army against Iran, emphasizing solidarity with the Iranian people and considered the Israeli attack a clear violation of national sovereignty, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of international law.

They stressed the "firm responsibility of the international community to contain the Israeli occupation regime and to stop the multilateral conflict in the Middle East region."

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged an end to the “provocation of Iran,” describing the rising tensions between Iran and the Zionist regime as a “serious threat to stability and security in the region.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it a violation of Iran's sovereignty and international laws. He added, “We emphasize the PGCC's position in rejecting this military operation."

Moreover, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran and called for an end to the terrorism perpetuated by the occupying regime in the region.

In a statement, the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, Nechervan Barzani, condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, emphasizing that the escalation of the war poses a threat to the stability of the entire region. He calls on all parties involved to exercise restraint and work diligently to prevent further conflict and tensions from spreading.

Also, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the military aggression of the Israeli regime against Iran, labeling it a clear violation of international law.

Similarly, the government of the Maldives has criticized the Israeli military attacks on Iran, stating that the Zionist regime violated Iran's sovereignty and international law. They have called for an immediate reduction of tensions and a cessation of hostilities in the region.

Additionally, Qais al-Khazali, the secretary general of Iraq’s political party Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, emphasized that the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran has highlighted both the inability to confront the resistance and the fragility of the occupying regime.

In response to the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. He condemned all escalatory measures, stating that they must come to an end.

UN Secretary-General, as quoted by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, emphasized, "I call on all parties to cease all military actions, including those in Gaza and Lebanon. It is crucial that everyone does their utmost to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of diplomacy."

Moreover, the European Union spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Nabila Massrali, emphasized the need for maximum restraint between Iran and the Zionist regime, urging both sides to prevent an escalation of tensions. She highlighted that the EU is fully committed to de-escalating the situation and is actively engaging with all relevant parties to achieve this goal.

On Saturday night, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the Israeli aggression on Iran, calling it a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a threat to peace and security in West Asia. The ministry called on the international community to stop Israel’s terrorist acts in the region to prevent wider conflict.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran and called it unacceptable violation of Iran's sovereignty. The statement cited by IRNA's Sunday morning report said that the Zionist regime's goal behind the aggression against Iran was to incite a war in the Middle East.

Referring to the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and the deadly bombing of Lebanon, the ministry also stated that Tel Aviv's actions have created a very severe and serious humanitarian crisis in the region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, in a statement, without mentioning the Zionist regime, condemned the aggression against Iran, warning that such actions escalate tensions in the West Asian region.

We are extremely worried about the recent attacks in the Middle East, Takeshi said, adding that peace and stability in West Asia is very important for Tokyo and urged maximum restraint from all parties to the conflict in the region.

6125**3266**9417**2050**4194**4399