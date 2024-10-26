Iran envoy rules out possibility of peace agreements excluding Hamas, Hezbollah

Amani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that the dreams of Lebanon without Hezbollah, and Gaza without Hamas are illusions that the Zionist regime will not be able to achieve despite all the crimes committed by Netanyahu.

He continued to warn the White House that the US must also succumb to this reality and not conform to this Israeli mirage.

His remarks followed comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, during a meeting in London with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, claimed that Iran and Hezbollah should not stand in the way of Lebanon's stability.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, reported Friday night that Blinken and Mikati also addressed Lebanon’s ongoing presidential vacancy. When Blinken called for empowerment of a leader who reflects the public’s will.

The Israeli regime’s military has conducted an extensive ground onslaught in southern Lebanon since October 1, facing strong resistance from Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli attacks have so far resulted in 2,634 martyrs and thousands more injuries.

4208**9417