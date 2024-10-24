UN becoming ‘dysfunctional’ amid Israeli genocide in Gaza: Spox

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei pointed out that October 24 is the United Nations Day, asking rhetorically, “Where is UN today?”

“Created on 24 October 1945 to save succeeding generations from war and atrocity & promote rule of law & justice, the #UnitedNation has turned into a frustratingly dysfunctional platform unable to take any effective collective measures to stop Israel’s maniacal genocide in #Gaza and its aggressive war on #Lebanon and beyond,” he wrote.

“The UN is sadly defeating its purpose as U.S.’s unconditional support for occupying regime has so emboldened the regime as to expand its aggressions & atrocities across the region, kill 230 UN staff, declare UNSG as persona non grata, shred UN Charter, and defy ICJ ruling to stop its horrific #genocide in Gaza.”

He asserted that the UN is not just limited to the US, adding that the international organization must be revitalized by its responsible membership to reign in the “rogue entity’s warmongering”.

