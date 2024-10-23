Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Israel over Saffiedine’s martyrdom

The ministry issued its statement on Wednesday, extending condolences over the martyrdom of Saffiedine and his companions in a “criminal attack” by the Zionist regime, which the ministry strongly condemned as an “unforgivable crime”.

The statement emphasized that the US government and other countries that support the Israeli regime are directly responsible for this crime.

“Martyr Seyyed Hashem Saffiedine was one of the leaders and founders of the Lebanese resistance, and was one of close and loyal companions of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah”, the statement said, adding that Saffiedine spent his entire life to fight for liberation of Al-Quds and defending Lebanon's territorial integrity against the Israeli aggression.

Undoubtedly, the martyrdom of resistance leaders will not affect the determination of their followers and regional Muslim countries in their fight against the Zionist occupation until it comes to an end and the right of the Palestinian people and other regional nations to decide their fate is upheld, according to the statement.

