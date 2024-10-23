Iran FM says President Pezeshkian invited Kuwaiti Emir to Tehran

I had two intensive meetings with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the regional issues, Araghchi said on Wednesday.

He said had had discussed the common positions against the Zionist regime's crimes, the need to stop the conflicts and the regime's attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.

We also discussed coordination in international bodies and at regional and trans-regional levels to prevent these attacks, he stated.

We discussed the need to deal with issues related to the refugees and reducing the tension in the region, he stressed.

He also hailed the Kuwaiti side's position regarding de-escalation of tensions in the region.

9376**9417