Saudi crown prince talks to Iraqi PM, Jordanian king

According to IRNA’s Wednesday morning report, the Saudi foreign ministry announced in a statement about the talks between Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

The statement said that the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and efforts to prevent the situation from worsening and protect the region from the danger and consequences of further tensions.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and other matters of interest to both sides in this call.

Also on Tuesday, Mohammed bin Salman met with visiting King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh

According to IRNA, the King of Jordan and the Saudi Crown Prince also emphasized the necessity of efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

In this meeting, which was held at Al-Imamah Palace in Riyadh, the two sides reviewed their bilateral historical relations and emphasized the strengthening of cooperation as well as discussed the the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The two leaders, one of them a key ally of the Zionist regime, emphasized the need to intensify efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and reduce tensions in the region.

Abdullah II and bin Salman also called it necessary to stand by the Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and send humanitarian aid to alleviate their pain and suffering.

4399