UN calls for probe into deadly Israeli attack near Beirut hospital

Volker Turk said on Tuesday local time that he was "horrified" by Monday’s attack on a hospital in the south of Beirut on and called for "immediate and complete investigations" in this regard.

"I was horrified by the Israeli attack near the Rafiq Hariri University Hospital in a densely populated neighborhood of Beirut, which reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children, and wounded 60 others," The UN official said in a statement.

Turk reiterated the adherence to the basic principles of international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians.

On Monday night, the Zionist regime once again announced the beginning of large-scale attacks against civilians in the south of Beirut, which was pounded repeatedly.

The Zionist warplanes keep targeting residential areas, which according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, have left hundreds of martyrs and thousands of wounded.

4399