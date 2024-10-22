Oct 22, 2024, 7:38 PM
Leaders of religious minorities warn against violation of Iranian soil

Tehran, IRNA – Leaders of Iranian religious minorities have warned against any violation of Iranian soil.

The remarks were made during a press conference of Iranian religious minority leaders held in Tehran’s Saint Sarkis Church on Tuesday.   

Bishop Marnersai Benjamin was one of the speakers who said that “Iranian soil is sacred. No one should dare to violate this soil".

He expressed hope that the world leaders will be wise enough to help establish peace across the globe.

The religious leader condemned the Zionist aggressions across the Middle East, expressing regret that the international organizations, the UN Security Council and the European Union that claim to advocate human rights and democracy, do nothing to prevent these crimes.

He called on the world leaders to exercise prudence in governing the global affairs.

