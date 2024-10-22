UN condemns damage caused by Israeli attacks on Lebanon

We condemn the heavy bombing of various urban and residential areas by Israel, the United Nations Human Rights Office announced in a statement on Monday.

The statement rejected the Zionist army’s claim that it targeted on Sunday night various facilities affiliated with Al-Qarad Al-Hassan Financial Association, saying these attacks caused "extensive damage to civilian facilities".

Al-Qard al Hassan is a charitable financial institution that provides loans to all, regardless of their religion or ethnicity to improve social status. But Zionist regime’s warplanes struck several of the institution’s branches.

The regime, backed by the United States and some western countries, has kept pounding residential areas and key civilian facilities in Lebanon despite regional and international condemnations.

Geopolitical experts say the Zionist regime wants to turn Lebanon like Gaza Strip where the genocide against Palestinians is ongoing amid global inaction.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the number of martyrs in Israeli attacks in this country increased to 2,483 since the start of the Zionist aggression over a year ago.

