EU mulls putting IRGC on blacklist: Spox

Regarding the latest status of putting IRGC on the blacklist, Peter Stano responded to a reporter's question by saying, "All discussions about restrictive measures and the list of terrorist organizations are conducted in secret by EU member states."

Stano clarified that "this is an internal process" and added, "We do not comment publicly on this issue."

He also referred to the statement of the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, mentioning that the process of talks on this issue is ongoing among the members of the Council.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has previously warned about anti-Iran movements in Europe, particularly against the IRGC as the official military entity.

Iranian officials have emphasized that the IRGC is an official and sovereign military organization, and have stated that it is illegal to label this organization as a terrorist entity.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized the ill-considered approach of European countries, stating that the IRGC has played a crucial role in ensuring Iran's national security and the security of the region, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

