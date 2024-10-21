Oct 21, 2024, 5:57 PM
Iran's FM Araghchi departs for Bahrain

 Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Bahrain on Monday afternoon in continuation of his regional visits and to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Bahraini officials.

The Iranian foreign minister eft Tehran for Manama, the capital of Bahrain, at the head of a high-ranking delegation and in continuation of his regional consultations and meetings.

After this trip, Araghchi and his delegation will go to Kuwait.

It should be noted that today, in the press weekly news conference of Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh announced that Foreign Minister Araghchi will visit Bahrain and Kuwait in response to a question by IRNA's foreign policy correspondent.

