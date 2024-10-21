Saudi Arabia calls on international community to hold Israel accountable

In a statement on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to hold the Israeli regime accountable over repeated violations of holy sites.

The statement came a day after hundreds of illegal Zionist settlers intruded into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli forces, who prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque.

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also joined the settlers in performing Talmudic rituals at Islam’s third holiest site.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also censured the Israeli army’s deadly bombing of homes in the Beit Lahia neighborhood of northern Gaza. The intense airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians over the weekend.

The Kingdom called on the UN Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

