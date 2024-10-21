Israel confirms $8.7b military aid from US

The US Congress approved the aid package to the Israeli regime, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The ministry announced that it is after receiving urgent aid with $5.2 billion from the United States to strengthen Israel’s aid defense system.

In May, The Washington Post released a report saying, “Israel has received more US military aid — and more US aid of any type — than any other country since World War II.”

The number of those killed by the Israeli regime in Gaza since October, 2023, has passed 42,000.

