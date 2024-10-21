Oct 21, 2024, 1:20 PM
Israel confirms $8.7b military aid from US

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Defense of the Zionist regime has confirmed the $8.7 billion military aid package from the US to continue its warmongering measures in the region.

The US Congress approved the aid package to the Israeli regime, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The ministry announced that it is after receiving urgent aid with $5.2 billion from the United States to strengthen Israel’s aid defense system.

In May, The Washington Post released a report saying, “Israel has received more US military aid — and more US aid of any type — than any other country since World War II.”

The number of those killed by the Israeli regime in Gaza since October, 2023, has passed 42,000.

