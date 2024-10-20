Iran vows to use all means to hold Israeli regime accountable

On Sunday, Baghaei expressed his condolences to the resilient nations of Iran and Lebanon over the martyrdom of Masoumeh Karbasi and her Lebanese husband Dr. Reza Awadeh.

He said video footage of the assassination shows the Iranian woman and her husband were targeted in a crowded civilian area, describing the assassination as a “clear example of terrorism and a war crime".

Paying tribute to Mrs. Karbasi, whose media advocacy for the Resistance Front is well recognized, Baghaei said her assassination shows the Israeli regime’s inherent animosity towards the Iranian nation.

Iran will use all means at its disposal to pursue this matter and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes, the official said.

Baghaei further called on international human rights organizations to speak out against this “arbitrary murder”, which he described as being part of the ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine and Lebanon.

4353**2050