Drones hit key Israeli positions, including PM Netanyahu’s residence: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Media outlets have reported that one of the drones fired at Israel from Lebanon earlier this morning targeted prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea.

In a breaking news on Saturday, the Saudi television channel Asharq News reported that one drone from Lebanon has targeted Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper too has reported that Netanyahu's office refused to disclose his location at the time of the drone explosion in Caesarea.

The Zionist Regime's Channel 12 too reported that three drones entered the occupied areas of Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa Bay from Lebanon, and the Israeli army intercepted only one of them.

Posts on social media also claim that the building that was hit in the attack was part of Netanyahu’s house.

