Iranian, Pakistani ministers discuss bilateral trade ties

The two ministers met in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Atabak told IRNA that he and the Pakistani official discussed trade ties between the two countries and agreed to hold further talks in order to explore ways to remove obstacles to the promotion of bilateral trade.

The Iranian minister also said that he invited Kamal Khan to visit the Islamic Republic.

The Pakistani minister spoke with IRNA as well. He described his talks with the Iranian minister as constructive, and said that visiting Iran is on agenda of his plans.

