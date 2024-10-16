Oct 16, 2024, 11:02 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85630367
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian, Pakistani ministers discuss bilateral trade ties

Oct 16, 2024, 11:02 PM
News ID: 85630367
Iranian, Pakistani ministers discuss bilateral trade ties

Islamabad, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak and Pakistan’s Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani have discussed trade ties between their countries, with both agreeing that those relations should be promoted further.

The two ministers met in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Atabak told IRNA that he and the Pakistani official discussed trade ties between the two countries and agreed to hold further talks in order to explore ways to remove obstacles to the promotion of bilateral trade.

The Iranian minister also said that he invited Kamal Khan to visit the Islamic Republic.

Iranian, Pakistani ministers discuss bilateral trade ties

The Pakistani minister spoke with IRNA as well. He described his talks with the Iranian minister as constructive, and said that visiting Iran is on agenda of his plans.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .