Iran to prepare modeling for Tajikistan’s mega power plant project

Mohammad-Reza Kavianpour said on Wednesday that Iran has begun modeling studies for the project which is considered to become the world’s second biggest hydroelectric power plant.

He noted that the model will be prepared within the next three months in a smaller scale than the real power plant allowing a similar flow to pass through it.

With a 3,600-megawatt capacity, Raghoun power plant is under construction 110 km northeast of capital Dushanbe.

It is one of the world’s biggest construction projects which is being built over Vakhsh River of Tajikistan.

9341**2050