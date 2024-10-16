‘Iran to become world’s 9th obese country by 2035’

Mohammad Norouzi made the remarks at the 5th International Clinical Nutrition Congress in Tehran on Wednesday.

The 6% annual growing rate in obesity arouses concern in Iran, he pointed out.

The head of the Iranian Society for Clinical Nutrition put Iran among 42 obese countries in the world.

The expert said that the lack of proper diet is one the key factors in this regard.

The international event which kicked off today will warp up on Friday, October 18th.

“Hospital Malnutrition: A Threat for Patients' Recovery” is the main theme of the congress.

In November 2023, the Head of the Endocrinology and Metabolism Research Institute at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences said some 60% to 70% of Iranian adults are either overweight or obese.

Fereydoun Azizi pointed out the rise in obesity rates in Iran was because of lifestyle changes, including excessive use of private cars, physical inactivity, and consumption of fast food and high-calorie foods.

7129**2050