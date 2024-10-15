Hezbollah downs two Israeli drones in one day

IRNA, citing the media of the Lebanese Resistance, reported that the downed drone was of the "Hermes 450" type.

Earlier on Tuesday, the resistance movement had announced the downing of another drone of the same type.

In continuation of Hezbollah's retaliatory attacks, the groups said its fighters were successful in destroying of 2 Merkava tanks and 3 bulldozers of the Zionist regime.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified its operation in the face of regime’s bombardment of civilian areas inside the country as well as the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah put numerous operations against Zionist positions and settlements in occupied Palestine on the agenda, and during the past days and hours, has launched hundreds of rockets and drones, giving a heavy blow to the occupying regime.

4399