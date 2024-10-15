47 British MPs urge UK to sanction Israeli regime

The motion, tabled by Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, has been submitted to the House of Commons.

It supports the United Nations General Assembly’s latest resolution demanding the Israeli regime end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months.

“For over a year now, Israel has carried out war crimes and flagrant violations of international law in Gaza,” Burgon said. “To get Israel to stop committing these crimes, we need real action from political leaders — not just words,” he added.

Meanwhile, former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron also urged the new government to pursue sanctions as an effective means to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to the previous Conservative government's plan to sanction Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, he said taking action against these extremist ministers would send a clear message to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

