Oct 15, 2024, 4:43 PM
News ID: 85628900
T T
4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

47 British MPs urge UK to sanction Israeli regime

Oct 15, 2024, 4:43 PM
News ID: 85628900
47 British MPs urge UK to sanction Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA - Forty-seven British lawmakers from different political parties have called on the UK government to impose sanctions on the Israeli regime for its repeated violations of international law in Palestine.

The motion, tabled by Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, has been submitted to the House of Commons.

It supports the United Nations General Assembly’s latest resolution demanding the Israeli regime end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months.

“For over a year now, Israel has carried out war crimes and flagrant violations of international law in Gaza,” Burgon said. “To get Israel to stop committing these crimes, we need real action from political leaders — not just words,” he added.

Meanwhile, former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron also urged the new government to pursue sanctions as an effective means to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to the previous Conservative government's plan to sanction Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, he said taking action against these extremist ministers would send a clear message to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

4353**2050

4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .