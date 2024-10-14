Diplomacy active in field to deal with dangerous Israeli threats: Iran FM

“In Baghdad, as the first destination of the third leg of the trip to the regional countries, I met with the Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein,” Araghchi wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

“We presented a general assessment of the previous two regional trips, investigated the special and dangerous situation in the region caused by the Zionists’ military adventure and the war crimes against Lebanon and the genocide against the residents of Gaza,” he added.

He said he had elaborated on Iran’s approach towards the security and stability of the region.

Preventing the escalation of the security situation in West Asia requires an immediate stop to the Zionist regime’s war machine, he stated.

“In the joint press conference with my colleague, I also stated the need for a common understanding between the regional countries and the world on the need to immediately stop the Zionist war crimes,” he said.

