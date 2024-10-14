Keeping silent on aggression only to embolden Israeli regime: Iran Foreign Ministry

In its statement released on Monday on the martyrdom of the senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in an Israeli regime airstrike in Lebanon in late September, the Iranian Foreign Ministry once again condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian nation, and freedom-seekers of the world.

Since its creation, the short history of the Zionist regime has been teeming with crimes and shows that keeping silent on the regime's aggression and crimes emboldens it to commit more crimes, the statement said.

The assassination of the senior Iranian military official is an illegal act and an unforgivable crime, and Iran will undoubtedly use all its capacities to hold the Zionist regime accountable, it added.

The Zionist regime’s warplanes used 2,000-pound American-made bunker-buster bombs to target residential areas of Hare Harik neighborhood in the suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Nilforoushan were among those martyred in the attack.

