Over 20 Israeli soldiers killed, injured in ambushes in Lebanon's Ramyeh

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon said that more than 20 Israeli soldiers had been killed and injured in ambushes and confrontations in Ramyeh early Sunday morning.

Accordingly, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon detonated an explosive device against an Israeli occupation force and confronted them when they attempted to infiltrate the Tal al-Mudawar area in the town of Ramyeh, killing and wounding the members of the force, noting that confrontations continued with medium and automatic weapons.

