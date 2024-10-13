Displaced Palestinian describes conditions in Gaza Strip as 'unspeakable'

At least 22 people have been killed in the Zionist regime's airstrikes on northern Gaza, with Israeli forces stepping up their campaign on the besieged Palestinian territory even as fighting in the new war in Lebanon escalates, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

The UN says an estimated 400,000 people are trapped by the latest ground fighting and artillery fire centered in Jabalia, which has now entered a second week.

“It is getting tougher every day. The fear and the conditions are unspeakable,” said Badr Alzaharna, 25, from Gaza City. “I cannot leave. I want to travel but I can’t. Rafah crossing has been closed since May.”

Airstrikes overnight on Friday in Jabalia destroyed an entire building and severely damaged several more, according to medics and first responders, who are still recovering missing people from under the rubble and ruins created by a 20-meter-deep impact crater.

At least six women and seven children were among the dead, and a strike in another part of Jabalia in the early hours of Saturday killed two parents and injured their baby, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip said.

Hospitals across Gaza reported receiving a total of 49 bodies and 219 wounded people in the past 24 hours.

Since October 7 last year, Israel has committed brutal crimes in Gaza and killed over 42,000 in the enclave.

The regime also started carrying out daily attacks against Lebanon and assassinated the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in September.

