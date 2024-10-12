Gaza death toll climbs to 42,175

The ministry made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of the injured people has also risen to 98,336 since last October.

According to the announcement, 49 people were martyred in Gaza over the past 24 hours, as Israel conducted five massacres.

Israeli forces have intensified artillery and air strikes on the Jabalia area in northern Gaza since Friday night, according to news reports.

Hamas condemned the attacks, accusing the Israeli regime of targeting civilians in retaliation for its failure to defeat resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

