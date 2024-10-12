We will respond to any aggression with force, says Iran’s parl. speaker

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel on Saturday night, Qalibaf said Iran has stated many times that it does not want to expand the war but ready for any scenario. "We have clearly shown this issue before and hope that the enemies have learnt a lesson."

We do not understand the so-called "within the framework and rules" and we will not leave any aggression against our country unanswered, he added.

Reacting on the recent missile strikes on the Zionist regime’s position, Qalibaf clarified that the operation "True Promise II" was only aimed at targeting military, intelligence and security bases in the occupied territories.

[But] we are not afraid of anything and I was personally in charge of piloting the plane during the trip to Lebanon, and it is our pleasure to be among the Lebanese people and visit the damaged places, he said while talking about his unannounced visit to Beirut.

This trip was based on international laws and we have no fear of coming to Lebanon, he said, adding that “we follow the example of our leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who led [the last] Friday prayers despite all the threats of the enemy”.

He also touched on the rumors being circulated on social media about Quds Force Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, calling them false and biased.

On the potential aggression against the Islamic Republic, he said that we have declared many times that the sky and ground of the neighboring countries should not be the source or path of aggression and threats to Iran.

If such an incident happens, it is natural and clear to target wherever Iran is invaded from, the top parliamentarian warned, adding that “we are sure that our neighbors in West Asia will respect this issue as they did before and we have good and peaceful relations with all the countries in the region”.

He further stated that there is a consensus in Iran on issues related to aggressors and this consensus is crystallized in our behavior and reactions similar to supporting the Lebanese and Palestinian nations and helping them out.

Our nation provides both material and spiritual support to the Lebanese and Palestinian nations and undoubtedly, the resistance will enjoy Iran’s support and attention as in the past, he added.

