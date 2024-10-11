Pezeshkian calls for expansion of all-out ties with Uzbekistan

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday in the meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the International Conference «Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development» held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Iran's president invited his Uzbek counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran soon, stating that the capacities of the Islamic Republic in industry and science can be focal points in the forthcoming talks.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan expressed his country's willingness to leverage Iran's know-how in the areas of science, culture, education, and industry.

Voicing satisfaction over Pezeshkian's invitation, he called for forming a joint commission to help speed up the expansion of mutual ties.

