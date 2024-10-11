Gaza war revived Palestinian cause worldwide: Palestinian diaspora

The Israeli aggression has, for the first time since the Palestinian leadership returned to the occupied West Bank and Gaza after the Oslo Accord in 1993, shifted the Palestinians’ “center of gravity back into the diaspora,” explains Nicolas Pelham, The Economist’s Middle East correspondent, on The Intelligence podcast.

“The Palestinians in New York told me they used to hide their origins for fear of being labeled terrorists; now they say they’re considered cool,” he says.

Each bomb the Israeli regime drops on Gaza amplifies the Palestinian narrative and creates new activists dedicated to the Palestinian cause, he cites a Palestinian living in London as saying.

Pelham notes that Algerians residing in New York—millions of whose countrymen died in their fight against colonialism—told him that “tens of thousands of Palestinians would not have been killed in vain.”

More that 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, since the Israeli regime launched the genocidal campaign against Gaza on October 7, 2023. Almost the entire population of the besieged territory has also been internally displaced, many of them multiple times.

