Stop selling arms to Israel, Palestinian envoy tells UNSC

I ask all the countries that support the ceasefire agreement to sanction Israel and stop arms exports to this regime, Mansour was quoted as saying at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday local time.

While highlighting the crimes of the Zionist regime, the Palestinian diplomat said that the lack of international punishment has emboldened Israel to expand the circle of war and crimes.

Mansour also touched on humanitarian crisis in the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip, saying people there are without any care because of the Zionist aggression and targeting of the medical staff by the regime’s troopers.

He also slammed Israel for threatening to issue a decree and prevent the activities of UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA in all occupied Palestinian territories.

We are suffering from international weakness that cannot force Israel to implement the Security Council's resolution to stop the aggression, he underlined.

The Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution on the cessation of hostilities in Gaza on June 22, which was welcomed by Hamas and approved with 14 votes in favor and only one abstention from Russia.

