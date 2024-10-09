Iranian speaker arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

Qalibaf is scheduled to meet with Tajikistan’s top officials including President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the National Assembly Rustam Emomali, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammad Taher Zakerzadeh.

Qalibaf and the Tajik officials will explore ways to expand bilateral ties in cultural and trade fields, among other areas.

The Iranian speaker is also set to attend a conference on the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Constitution, where he will make a speech. The conference will take place on Thursday and Friday.

