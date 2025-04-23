Putin’s adviser says Iran-Russia cooperation is more important than ever

Moscow, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Anton Kobyakov, says Tehran-Moscow cooperation has become increasingly important amid a gradual shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world order.

Kobyakov made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali in Moscow on Wednesday, while assessing bilateral relations.

He described the signing of a long-term comprehensive treaty between the two countries as a major achievement and commended Jalali for his efforts in advancing the process.

The Russian official said that inviting Iranian public and private sectors to events, such as the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, indicated that Russia is keen to cooperate with the Islamic Republic.

In response, the Iranian envoy emphasized the shared perspectives of the two countries on regional and international matters.

He said that the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Treaty and the implementation of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement would bring Tehran and Moscow closer.

Jalali emphasized Iran’s determination to develop trade relations with Russia and called for increased participation in specialized exhibitions hosted by each country.

The meeting came as several Iranian delegations are in Moscow, including the one holding the 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, with the Iranian minister of petroleum and the Russian minister of energy chairing the Commission on behalf of their respective countries.

Earlier, the Iranian ambassador met with Meysam Abedi, deputy ICT minister for technology and innovation ahead of the joint commission in Moscow.

Abedi said that the purpose of his visit was to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of information technology, communications, artificial intelligence, startups and the digital economy.

Also, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Head of the Cinema Organization Raed Faridzadeh, who traveled to Moscow to attend the Eurasian Film Academy, met with Jalali on Tuesday.

