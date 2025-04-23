Araqchi warns of Israeli attempts to ‘derail diplomacy’ through sabotage and assassinations

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that the Israeli regime and certain special interest groups may attempt to “derail diplomacy” through acts of sabotage and assassination as Iran and the United States negotiate to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities.

In a message posted on X on Wednesday, Araqchi referenced past instances of sabotage and assassination operations by Israel aimed at provoking Iran into a response. He said Iran’s security services are on high alert to counter such threats.

“The attempts by the Israeli regime and certain special interest groups to derail diplomacy—using a variety of tactics—are abundantly clear for all to see,” he said “Our security services are on high alert given past instances of attempted sabotage and assassination operations designed to provoke a legitimate response,” he added.

Araqchi also cautioned against a misinformation campaign designed to manipulate public opinion, including “fantastical claims and props like scary-looking satellite images” of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program remains under full and constant supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

2050**4353