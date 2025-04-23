Pro-Palestine students camp out at Yale University ahead of Israeli minister’s visit

Over 200 pro-Palestinian students at Yale University staged a protest against the visit of extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the United States.

The protesters set up tents despite campus regulations prohibiting such encampments.

The student group took to Instagram to share their stance. “Student resistance to repression and censorship is unwavering. Support Yale students. All eyes are on Yale University,” they said in their statement.

The protests began on Tuesday evening, with initial participation from 25 students at 6 p.m. (local time). By 9:30 p.m., their numbers swelled, and participants camped out in defiance of university policies.

The rally was organized in opposition to Ben-Gvir’s scheduled visit on Wednesday to a private association affiliated with Yale University.

The Yale Daily News reported the protest as one of the largest acts of student activism seen recently on campus.

The far-right minister attended a dinner party at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday evening, alongside Republicans and businessmen.

He is among the most vocal opponents of a ceasefire in Gaza and has openly advocated for bombing food and aid stores in the war-ravaged territory as part of a strategy to starve Palestinians in the enclave.

