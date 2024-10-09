No IRGC advisor martyred in recent Israeli raid in Syria: Senior commander

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, the deputy commander for communications of the IRGC Quds Force stated that all IRGC military advisors in Syria are in good health.

He also mentioned that conditions are currently stable, and the IRGC military advisors and the command center of the Axis of Resistance are working together.

The senior IRGC Quds commander noted that the military and security strategy of the Zionist regime over the past months, since the Palestinian Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, has focused on three main areas, including "targeted assassination", "aerial attacks on Resistance centers and offices", and "creating panic with psychological operations". Under such circumstances, the Zionist regime targets both the arms of the Resistance and its supporters to reduce their power.

He emphasized, "None of the IRGC commanders were present in the building targeted by the Israeli regime last night. Therefore, the issues being raised in this regard are rumors."

Referring to the extensive trend of spreading fake news and media propaganda by the Zionist regime after Operation True Promise 2, he noted, "In this situation, media are advised to be careful about the attempts of Hebrew and Western media outlets to change the calculations of the elites as well as the social atmosphere of the region, and the Islamic world."

Regarding the possibility of another Israeli aggression and Iran’s response, he emphasized that the targets and vulnerable resources of the Israeli regime have been updated and consolidated by the Resistance commanders, adding that various plans are in place for more serious operational phases against the regime.

Additionally, he stated that the Resistance has the ability to change the level of war from the sky to the land and sea. In the event of any Israeli aggression and continuation of terror and sabotage, trade corridors, transit of goods, and energy could be seriously endangered and threatened.

Regarding the role of the Americans in supporting the Zionist regime, he said, "At the moment, the Americans are significantly involved in this conflict, providing intelligence, logistical, and financial support. They bear direct responsibility for any aggression and escalation of the regime's hostility. The response to the terrorist and sabotage activities of the Israeli security services can jeopardize the resources and interests of the Americans in the region."

He emphasized, "Following the successful Operation True Promise 2, the determination of the Resistance Front combatants, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, has doubled. As a result, Hezbollah's average attacks have now increased to over 150 per day, and the range of attacks has expanded from 100 kilometers to nearly 200 kilometers."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he confirmed the statements made by the Deputy Quds Force commander for coordinating affairs a few days ago about the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa'ani, adding that he is in good health and is busy carrying out his mission.

