Hamas raps Zionist army’s evacuation orders for hospitals

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the Hamas movement in a statement said: "The threat of the Zionist regime's army and its order to evacuate Kamal Adwan, Al-Audeh and Indonesia hospitals are a clear violation of international laws”.

Threatening hospitals and evacuating them amid bombardment and direct attack is the death sentence for thousands of patients and wounded being treated in those hospitals, the statement said.

Hamas also said that the brutal attack on medics and aid workers in the northern Gaza Strip will not break the will of the Palestinian nation and their heroic resistance.

The Israeli army has laid siege to Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip by deploying forces around the complex.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a statement that the Zionist invaders have asked the medical staff of the three hospitals to evacuate.

The Zionist army has started a new round of ground attack on the Jabalia region in northern Gaza since Saturday night, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

