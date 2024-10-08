Israel's attacks on Lebanon threaten entire region: UN chief

"we are on the brink of a full-scale war in Lebanon which is already devastating that we can stop", Guterres told reporters on Tuesday local time, adding that the Israeli army has recently launched offensives across the Blue Line in complete disregard to Security Council resolutions 1701 and 1559..

The situation in the occupied West Bank is getting worse. Now, in Lebanon, attacks, including against civilians, threaten the entire region, Guterres added.

He also said that Israel's extensive attacks deep into Lebanon, including Beirut, have resulted in the death of more people. “More than 2,000 people have been killed since last year and 1,500 people in the last two weeks alone. These casualties have so far exceeded the 2006 war in Lebanon”.

Lebanese authorities report that more than one million people have been displaced in this country. 300,000 people have fled to Syria. More than 60,000 people have been displaced in northern occupied Palestine.

