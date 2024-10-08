Oct 8, 2024, 6:08 PM
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance launches missile, drone attacks on occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has said that the group has conducted missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said that the attacks struck five targets in central and northern parts of the occupied lands.

Noting that the attacks were carried out in support for the people of Palestine and Lebanon who are under the Zionist invasions, the resistance group vowed to continue with its operations against Zionist targets.

A day earlier on the anniversary of the beginning of the Zionist invasion of the Gaza Strip, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance said it had launched a drone attack against a military target in the occupied territories.  

Ever since last October when the Zionist regime began a major offensive against Gaza, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has been supporting the Palestinian people by striking military sites and sensitive centers of the Zionist regime in Eilat Port, Haifa and the occupied Golan.

