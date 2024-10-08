Hezbollah terms Operation Al-Aqsa Storm unique phenomenon in Middle East

During his speech on Tuesday, Sheikh Naim Qassem said, "The criminal Zionist regime, along with the US and the West, want to scare us, but we are not afraid of them and we will not retreat from our cause. We are the children of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and we will defeat the Zionist regime."

He mentioned that the nations of the region have firm faith in the policy of resistance, adding that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm marked the beginning of a change in the Middle East through the presence and role of the resistance.

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General emphasized that before Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the goal of the occupiers was to end the resistance and commit genocide against the Palestinian people, noting that the enemy's actions are not a fight, but rather the murder of humanity and freedom-seeking nations.

He added that without the support of the United States, Israel's aggression would have stopped within a month, noting that if the West did not support Israel, this regime would not have been able to continue.

Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the United States is the main partner and accomplice in crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime.

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized that the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the operations inside the occupied territories, demonstrate that the Palestinian nation and resistance cannot be defeated.

Regarding the latest developments in Lebanon, he stated that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared that he wants a new Middle East.

History has shown that the Zionist regime poses a danger to the region and the world, he said, adding that Israel aims to impose its policies on all countries in the region and their people.

Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the Zionist regime will not succeed, and resistance will overcome it.

He also stated that the resistance would inflict significant defeats on the enemy, leading to the end of the war.

Additionally, he mentioned that Iran demonstrated its support for the resistance by targeting the heart of Tel Aviv with the True Promise 1 and 2 missiles.

