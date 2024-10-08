Netanyahu waging full-scale war against Palestinian: Sen. Sanders

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont and a staunch critic of Netanyahu stated on his official website that Netanyahu's "extremist" coalition " not only did fight against Hamas but “launched a full-scale war against the Palestinian people, killing more than 41,000 civilians, sixty percent of whom are women, children or the elderly."

He continued by saying that Netanyahu's regime has destroyed Gaza's residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and health care system. All of Gaza's 12 universities have been bombed, and that there are practically no educational opportunities for children.

He also accused Netanyahu of repeatedly obstructing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire.

In another part of his statement, Sanders highlighted the decades of crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Outspoken Sanders had previously issued a number of statements against the prime minister of the Zionist regime and once called Netanyahu “a war criminal.”

He has also been a vocal critic of America's support for the Israel regime and calls for a policy change over Israel’s inhuman actions against Palestinians.

