Iran will give ‘strong response’ to new Israeli aggression: FM

Araghchi made the remark during a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Monday, where they discussed the latest developments in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tensions and war in the region, but it is not afraid of war either. It will give a strong and appropriate response to any new move and adventurism by the Zionist regime,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the Iranian armed forces launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israeli military and intelligence bases deep inside the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s campaign of aggression and assassination in the region.

During their phone conversation, Araghchi and Abdelatty renewed their calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and also delivering humanitarian aid to refugees.

Referring to his recent visit to Beirut, Araghchi assessed that the resistance is in a good state and is fully prepared to counter any all-out ground invasion of Lebanon by Israeli forces.

