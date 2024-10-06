Iran summons Australian ambassador over Canberra’s regional stances

The Director General for Asia-Pacific Affairs of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong objection to the unjustified and biased positions of the Australian government regarding regional developments and the adventurism of the Zionist regime in escalating regional tensions—including the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, and General Abbas Nilforushan who was a senior Iranian military advisor in Beirut.

Mohammadi condemned Australia’s double- standard approach concerning regional developments and its silence regarding the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime against Gaza and Lebanon.

He referred to the inherent right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to legitimate self-defense in response to the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime against its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the attacks on Iranian nationals and interests.

Mohammadi described the missile operations by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a lawful and responsible action, essential for safeguarding the national security of the Iranian people and the stability of the region.

The official reiterated the urgent need for an immediate stop to the genocide in Gaza and the aggressions of the occupying Zionist regime against Lebanon.

He called for responsible action from Australia and other Western countries supporting this regime.

Mohammadi emphasized that unilateral and biased approaches to regional developments, coupled with a self-serving interpretation of international rules and norms, do not contribute to de-escalation in the region, but rather embolden the aggressor.

During this meeting, the Australian ambassador, while outlining his government’s efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, stated that he would convey Iran’s official protest to his capital.

9341**2050