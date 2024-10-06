Iran sympathizes with flood victims in Bosnia and Herzegovina

“We were deeply saddened by the news of serious damage caused by the heavy rains in Bosnia and Herzegovina”, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X social network on Saturday night.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina and our brothers and sisters in the country, especially to the families whose loved ones lost their lives or were wounded in the flooding”, he said in his post.

Baghaei added: “In this difficult time, the Iranian people and stand by you as always, and we declare solidarity with all those affected by the incident”.

Nearly two dozen have so far been confirmed dead and dozens remain missing after rainstorms hit large parts of Bosnia causing floods and landslides in several towns and villages in central and southern parts of the country, with surging waters rushing into people's homes as they were sleeping on Friday.

Rescuers are still digging through the rubble in Donja Jablanica, a hardest hit village and elsewhere, in search for the people who remain unaccounted for.

