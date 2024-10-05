Hezbollah carries out missile attack at Galilee

The Zionist media have claimed that some 30 missiles were fired from Lebanon at Galilee on Saturday.

Al Mayadeen TV of Lebanon also reported that a Hezbollah missile attack on Karmiel, northern parts of the occupied territories, caused a massive fire in the city.

The city had been hit by at least 30 Hezbollah missiles, according to a claim by Zionist media.

In the latest developments in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah said that it has targeted a Merkava tank of the Zionist Army with a guided missile. It added that all the personnel of the tank have been killed or injured.

