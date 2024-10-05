Three Daesh members arrested in northern Iran: Police

The police chief of Nowshahr, Colonel Ali Akbar Darvishi, said on Saturday that the arrested terrorists had intended to commit a terror act in the northern city.

The terrorist elements were identified due to security measures, local police added.

With a population of 150,000 people, Nowshar is located in the northern province of Mazandaran.

Earlier in late August, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of 14 Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in four provinces across the country.

In a statement, the Ministry said the terrorists had been arrested in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan.

