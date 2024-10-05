Oct 5, 2024, 1:52 PM
Three Daesh members arrested in northern Iran: Police

Nowshahr, IRNA – Police in Iran's northern city of Nowshahr have announced the arrest of three members of the Daesh terror group.

The police chief of Nowshahr, Colonel Ali Akbar Darvishi, said on Saturday that the arrested terrorists had intended to commit a terror act in the northern city.

The terrorist elements were identified due to security measures, local police added.

With a population of 150,000 people, Nowshar is located in the northern province of Mazandaran. 

Earlier in late August, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of 14 Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in four provinces across the country.

In a statement, the Ministry said the terrorists had been arrested in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan.

