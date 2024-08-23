Iran arrests 14 Daesh terrorists in four provinces

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were arrested in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan.

“Fourteen elements of the US-Zionist-led group known as Daesh-Khorasan (ISIS–K) were identified and arrested by the order of the respected judicial authority,” read the statement.

It added that the terrorists had entered the country illegally in the last few days with the aim of carrying out terrorist operations.

“Of these, 7 Daesh elements were arrested in Fars province and 7 terrorists were arrested in Tehran, Alborz and Khuzestan provinces,” the ministry explained, adding that the results of the investigations and interrogations will be published later.

