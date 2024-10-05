Iran foreign minister arrives in Syria after Lebanon visit

Foreign Minister Araghchi and “his accompanying delegation arrive in Damascus for an official visit,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said via X on Saturday morning.

“He will meet with Syrian high-level officials and consult about bilateral relations and regional developments,” he added.

On Friday, Araghchi made an unannounced visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he reiterated the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with the brave Lebanese nation in the face of the Israeli regime’s offensives.

