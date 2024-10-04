Tehran, Ankara eye $30 billion annual trade: Turkish official 

Çelik made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of the 7th joint cooperation meeting between Iran's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and Türkiye's border provinces held in the northwestern city of Urmia.

The governor of Türkiye's Hakkari province put the current annual trade exchanges between the two countries at $7.5 to 10 billion.

Çelik said that modern equipment and methods can be used to optimize customs and border markets to expand the level of relations between the two sides.

As many as 200 businessmen from Iran and the Turkish provinces of Iğdır, Ağrı, Van, and Hakkari took part in the meeting.

The two-day-long event addressed cooperation in economy, trade, transportation, culture, science and tourism.

Turkey's Van province is to host the 8th joint cooperation meeting between border provinces of the two countries.

