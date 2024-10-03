Oct 3, 2024, 3:31 PM
Gaza war: 41,788 Palestinians killed by Israeli military

Gaza war: 41,788 Palestinians killed by Israeli military

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip has killed 41,788 people, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli warplanes committed nine acts of massacre against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, which killed 99 people and injured 165 others.

The Zionist regime also killed a former Palestinian prisoner named Abdel-Aziz Salha, who was exiled to Gaza.

Israel launched the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year, after Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory operation from Gaza into the occupied territories.

