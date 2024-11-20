Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Germany, US on collision course in Trumpian era

Trump’s victory signifies increased defense spending and security pressures for Europe. Simultaneously, it will also impose greater economic strain on Germany. Germany’s situation is expected to deteriorate more sharply compared to France under a Trump presidency. As Europe’s economic powerhouse post-Brexit, Germany faces significant challenges against Trump, the “tariff man.” Even if US consumers bear the brunt of tariffs—a tax imposed on foreign goods upon entry—and German-European goods continue to sell in the US, the mere existence of tariffs constricts markets. Meanwhile, Germany’s economy, heavily reliant on exports, holds a substantial trade surplus with the US In 2023, Germany recorded a €63.3 billion trade surplus with the US, with a tenth of its exports valued at €157.9 billion going to America. The economic impact of Trump’s tariffs on Germany is projected to amount to 1% of its GDP, negatively affecting future growth as well.

- US advised to adopt ‘maximum rationality’ rather than ‘maximum pressure’: Araghchi

Iran’s foreign minister advised the US to adopt the policy of “maximum rationality” instead of “maximum pressure” as the new government in Washington will take office in January. “As they admitted before, we have defeated the maximum pressure,” Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with visiting Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh. “Whenever, they have adopted a policy of maximum pressure, we have also adopted a policy of maximum resistance,” Araghchi added.

- Zionism ‘gravest threat’ to dignity of Jewish people: Zarif

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said Zionism [being practiced by the Israeli regime] is the “gravest threat” to the dignity and security of the Jewish people.

“Aggressive Zionism is nothing but an expansionist secular movement, deceitfully using Judaism to advance its colonial and racist agenda. It abuses the memories and blood of Jewish victims of the Holocaust who perished during World War II, while Zionism itself is nothing but racism, chauvinism, militarism, terrorism, expansionism, apartheid, and hatred against other nations and religions”, Zarif said in a rare video message directed at Jewish people across the world.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran-Damascus: Resilient ties

Iran has a strong will to expand cooperation with Syria in various fields and it will continue to stand by the Syrian nation and government, according to the country’s foreign minister. In a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh following their meeting in Tehran, Abbas Araghchi said they had “very positive” discussions on the war in Gaza and Lebanon and the “strategic and solid” relations between the two countries.

- Tel Aviv on fire amid Hezbollah attacks

Hezbollah has staged one of its largest attacks on Tel Aviv in response to the deadly Israeli aggression on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three conditions for a settlement with Hezbollah. He told the Israeli Knesset that these included impunity for the regime to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty in the south, something that has been rejected by the Lebanese parliament speaker.

- Tehran, Beijing, Riyadh unite to condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

In a joint statement published on Tuesday, Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia condemned Israel for its October attack against Iranian territory. Representatives from the three nations convened for their second trilateral meeting in Riyadh since Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties under China’s mediation in March of 2023. The participants included Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdul Karim Al-Kharaji.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader’s message to Lebanon: We are with you

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday sent a message to the Lebanese people, pledging Iran’s support in the face of Israeli atrocities. “We are not separated from you. We are with you. We are one entity together. We share your pains, sufferings and tribulations. We share and feel your pains. Your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering,” the Leader said. The message was conveyed by Iranian religious eulogist Meysam Motiee, who has traveled to Lebanon as part of a national campaign seeking to provide aid to the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

- Hezbollah hits Zionist intel base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah said Tuesday it attacked Israel’s military intelligence base near Tel Aviv with a barrage of missiles. Hezbollah fighters fired “a salvo of missiles” at the Glilot military base in the Tel Aviv suburbs, a statement by the group said. They also targeted Israeli troops in four locations including near the Lebanese town of Khiam. Reports said Hezbollah fighters continued to battle Israeli forces on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town.

- Lebanese documentary to premiere at Tehran festival

The Lebanese documentary “A State of Love”, directed by Carol Mansour, is set to make its world premiere at the 18th edition of the Cinema Verité, Iran’s International Documentary Film Festival. The documentary highlights the life and work of Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sitta, a humanitarian surgeon who played a critical role in treating the wounded, including those affected by the civilian massacres, during the Gaza crisis.

1483**9417